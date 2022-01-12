KTM, premium Motorcycle maker, launches 2022 Edition of the KTM250 Adventure bike

On Wednesday, the premium motorcycle maker, KTM has launched the 2022 edition of the KTM 250 Adventure bike, which is priced at Rs. 2.35 lakh(Ex-showroom).



The bookings for this new vehicle has started at its showroom across the nation, the company has stated in a statement.

This bike is powered by a 248cc 4 valve single cylinder liquid cooled engine, which tends to deliver around 30PS of power and 24Nm of torque.

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is an travel-enduro motorcycle which tend to appeal to wide spectrum of biker across the nation, Bajaj Auto Ltd President Sumeet Narang has stated.

The KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle and it tend to provide an enjoyable riding experience to daily commuters as well as weekend off road escapes.

KTM has got 12 year old partnership with Bajaj Auto ltd, it owns about 48% stake in KTM AG, since its entry into the India for the year, 2012. The KTM has sold more than 3.1 lakh bikes, thus making the India, its largest global market. It has got presence in more than 365 cities in the nation with 460 stores.