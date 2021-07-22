Lamborghini Showcased its Super Sports Car, Huracan STO to Prospective Customers in Kolkata

On Wednesday, Lamborghini showcased the super sports car Huracan STO to prospective customers in Kolkata. The above models costs around Rs. 5 crore and customers are also willing to spend about 1 crore additional to customize it, as per their taste and preference. The above car is most expensive out of the four Lamborghini models, which has been launched in India and showcased in Kolkata. There are nearing to 25 super cars having the charging bull insignia in the east and about 15 of them are in Kolkata.



Sharad Agarwal, stated that customers response to the sports car in the road legal model has been very positive and the company will now be able to ensure the orders placed by the customers are met from the limited supplies.

In the past, there were couple of passionate supercar collectors, in the last 5 years, the company has witnessed the emergence of set of owners who are willing to experience the cars and not just mere own them.

Agarwal.A stated that, there are owners of Lamborghini as well as other supercars who transport their cars to the race tracks in Delhi (Buddh International circuit) and Chennai (Madras Motor Race Track) and then press throttle to the maximum, so that they can feel the raw energy and experience the thrill of driving a race car on the race track. He further added, a couple of more race tracks would be coming up both in the south as well as west India.

When it comes to Huracon STO, it has got speed of about 310 kmph and it is capable to do 0 to 100 in mere 3 seconds flat. Incidentally, STO is an abbreviation of Super Trofeo Omologata and it is intended for the street legal Daytona version of the super Trofeo race car, which has won the fourth consecutive Daytona 24, gruelling 24 hour race.

To showcase the car, in the city, the entire team were initially tested for Covid-18; only thereafter the slots were offered to the prospective customers with the maximum of 4 individuals at a time. Between the slots, the company has ensured they carried out complete sanitisation. We have also aligned the business to the new normal due to Corona Pandemic, stated Agarwal.