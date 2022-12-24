Lexus India, all set to introduce new Lexus RX

Lexus India is all set to introduce the new Lexus RX having fresh and unique design elements. The new Lexus RX would be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2023 highlighting the design, appearance and new features which would be introduced in two variants.

Lexus has globally showcased the all-new RX. Which is based on a new platform and it is available in the global markets having new powertrain options, which includes plug in hybrid model for the 1st time.

As per the Lexus, the Lexus RX would be the Carmaker's first ever model to have connected services which would feature both versatility as well as connectivity of the owner with the car. With a portfolio so varied, the Lexus tend to shed light on both technological as well as innovative improvements.

The company has not revealed any specification related to the car yet, but it is stated to be more powerful as well as technologically advanced. It also consists of a host of safety features.

The lexus RX would enable multimedia experience enhancing overall driving experience. The new RX, now in its fifth generation, is a pioneer in the luxury crossover market and It has undergone a complete renewal because it is a core model of Lexus.

In the year, 2020, Lexus presence in the Indian Market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. presently Lexus has its physical presence in 13 cities across India and 15 guest touch points.