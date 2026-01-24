Mithoon reveals uncle Pyarelal still practices piano and creates music every day

Mumbai: Music composer Mithoon revealed that his acclaimed composer uncle, Pyarelal, still practices piano and creates music every single day.

He said that creativity has nothing to do with age or time; in fact, an artist is capable of changing time.

When asked during an exclusive interaction with IANS if some artists have a hard time accepting that their time has passed and people's choices have changed, Mithoon shared that creativity has nothing to do with time.

Citing the example of the great S D Burman, he pointed out how the music director and singer was active in the industry till a long age.

Sharing another example, this time of his own uncle, Pyarelal, Mithoon added, "He works even today. Even to this day, he sits at the piano every morning and composes music. So, I strongly believe that creativity is not bound by time. In fact, an artist has the power to change time. I don't think that any real artist is dependent on time as far as their craft is concerned."

"I am waiting for new artists and our legends to once again treat us with their creative gems, and change time as per their creativity," he added.

For those who do not know, Mithoon is the nephew of veteran composer Pyarelal Sharma, who is one half of the popular duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Work-wise, Mithoon recently scored the music for the sequel, "Border 2".

Earlier, the composer described the "Ghar Kab Aaoge" track from the war drama as one of the most honourable moments of his career.

Speaking about the track, he said, "This song carries a legacy that deserves nothing but respect. Anu Malik Ji's composition and Javed Akhtar Saab's poetry has been a part of the nation's emotional ethos for years. It is only an honour that I was given the responsibility to recreate this iconic song and add my dimension to it."