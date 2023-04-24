Mahindra Achieves new Milestone, Bolero Sales crosses 1 lakh unit in FY2023

In the year, 2000, Bolero SUV was first introduced and since then, there are more than 1.4 million buyers. A rugged and consistent performer for the OEM, it has been one of its best-sellers for a long time.



Mahindra & Mahindra, President-Automotive Sector, Veejay Nakra, Stated, with more than 1.4 million sales in total, the Bolero has become more than mere an SUV, it has become a household name in Semi-urban as well as rural India.

One Lakh sales in FY2023, a testament to the unwavering trust as well as loyalty of our cherished customers. Bolera Neo has been launched in the July 2021, it has been successfully extended the Bolero SUV brand to the new customer segments in tier 1 as well as urban markets.

The company says the Bolero-badged SUVs are actively utilised in Municipal corporations and government department for firefighting, forestry, irrigation, public works, emergency, services and other critical operations. As per Mahindra, not only has the Bolero has been preferred choice for personal use, but It has also been widely embraced by numerous government as well as law enforcement agencies across the nation. Police departments, the Army and paramilitary forces have all relied on the Bolero for its robustness as well as performance in diverse operational environments.

The latest sales feat of the Bolero Franchise has been driven by the success of the Bolero Neo, which has been launched in July 2021. The Bolero Neo has been able to penetrate, new markets and it attracts new customers demographics. Mahindra states notably the Bolero Neo customers are relatively younger and they have a greater percentage of them come from salaried as well as self-employed backgrounds.

Apart from the success of the Bolero Neo, the Classic Bolero still continues to have sales growth above 28% in FY2023 compared to FY2022.