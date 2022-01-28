Mahindra bills around 14000 units of XUV700, in India, in Mere 3 Months: Wait period for Delivery, may extend to 6 to 20 months

Last year, in the month of August, Mahindra unveiled its all new XUV700 vehicle and only in the month of September last year, its official prices were revealed. This vehicle became an instant hit and nearing to 1 lakh units has already been booked. The company is having production constraints due to supply chain issues as well as semi-conductor shortage, but it has managed to complete the billing process for about 14,000 units of the Mahindra XUV700 in matter of 3 months.

The customer deliveries for the petrol variant of the XUV700 began in the October last week, while for the diesel variants of the SUV began in the last week of November 2021.

The new Mahindra XUV700 is being offered with 2 engine options. The 1st one is a 2.0 litre mStallion, 4 cyclinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor does churn out around 197hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It receives around 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine in 2 states of tune.









Both of the new XUV700 engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission. When it comes to its top-spec diesel automatic variants, it even receives optional AWD or all wheel drive system.

The new Mahindra XUV700 recently received a price hike and presently priced between Rs. 12.95 lakh to Rs. 23.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Its rivals such as likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector plus etc.