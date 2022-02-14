Mahindra is Offering Discounts in Excess of Rs.80,000 on Select Models in its Lineup

Mahindra is providing discounts above Rs.80,000 only on select model in its lineup, there is a catch, it has left a few of its flagship models such XUV700, Thar and Bolero.



The company is providing heavy discounts on few of its model, in the month of February. The carmaker has also extended benefits nearing to Rs,81.5000 on select models for this month. However, we find, the benefits do not include flagship models such as XUV700, thar or the Bolero Neo SUV's.

Here, you can find, as to how much one can save, if you chose to buy Mahindra SUV in the month of February.

The biggest discount offered by the Mahindra and Mahindra; this month is on of its most expensive SUV in the lineup.

Alturas G4 SUV

The Alturas G4 SUV attracts benefits nearing to Rs.81,5000 in Feb. The Alturas G4 rivals, the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in the Indian Markets.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is being offered with an exchange bonus of nearing to Rs. 50,000 apart from corporate discount and other offers which adds up to additional Rs. 31,500.

Mahindra offers Alturas G4 SUV in India in 2 trims. Powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine, Alturas G4 comes in 2WD as well as 4WD options. The start price of the vehicle is around Rs. 28.85 lakh and it goes up nearing to Rs. 31.85 lakh(ex-showroom).

SUV XUV300

Mahindra's sub-compact SUV XUV300 is offered with the 2nd highest benefit among all other cars. The Mahindra is offering benefits up to Rs. 69,000 for the model, which is likely to see a facelift version in the coming days.

Apart from cash discount nearing to Rs. 30,000, Mahindra is offering XUV300 along with other benefits such as

-exchange bonus of nearing to Rs. 25,000

- corporate discount of RS. 4000

- other benefits worth Rs.10,000.

Mahindra presently offers XUV300 in India in around 16 variants. The start price is from Rs.8.16 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base 1.2 litre petrol W4 Variant and it goes up to Rs13.67 lakh(Ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant 1.5 litre diesel automatic W8 trim.

SUV KIV100 NXT

Mahindra is the most affordable SUV KIV100 NXT, it also receives benefit in excess of Rs. 60,000. The carmaker is providing a cash discount around Rs.38,000 apart from other benefits for this SUV, amounting to Rs61,000 overall.

Besides these 3 SUV's, Mahindra is providing benefits nearing to

- Rs. 34,000 for Scorpio

- Rs. 24,000 for Bolero SUVs this month.