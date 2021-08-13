Mahindra Owned Automobile Pinifarina has Finally taken the wraps off

In California, Mahindra owned-Automobile Pininfarina, has finally taken wraps of its production-spec Battista hyper-EV at the Monterey Car Week. Two years have been passed, after it was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in concept form. The above car, described as, most powerful road legal Italian car ever built.



The Pininfarnia Battista delivers 1900hp from a quad-motor powertrain.

-Only 150 units of the Battista would be produced

-5 units marked out as an ultra-exclusive Battista Anniversario

-Powertrain closely related to rival Rimac Nevera

What to know?

The design, both inside and out, remains unchanged from the production-ready prototype revealed previous year, as does the car's dual focus on driver-centric high speed thrills as well as long distance refinement.

As part of Automobile Pininfarina's participation in the celebrated Monetrey car week, the ultra exclusive Battista Anniversario, also appeared in public for the 1st time. Just about 150 Battista would be produced, five of which would be specified in the Anniversario trim.

The Anniversario can be easily differentiated by the bespoke aero-focused Furiosa, styling package and 2 tone paint scheme to celebrate Pininfarina's 90th anniversary.

Powerdetails of Pininfarina Battista

As promised, the Battista produces a mind-boggling 1900hp and 2300 Nm of torque from a quad motor powertrain( one for each wheel), closely related to that used by its rival Rimac Nevera. As such, it provides similarly astounding performance capabilities.

Pininfarina states that, the car is good enough for a 0 to 10kmph time of under 2 sec, 0 to 300kph in less than 12sec and reaches a top speed of around 350kph.

The Batista has got a 120Kw battery pack which offers this hyper –EV claimed range of 500km and charging speed up to 180kW.

Svantesson, Automobili Pininfarina, CEO, has hailed that, the Battista as, beginning of another significant chapter in the Automobili Pininarina story.

Ready to join a growing club of electric hypercars

Pininfarina is ready for high-performance electric SUV, which is due next year. The above model would be available both left as well as right hand drive configurations. The EV maker has stated that, it would have a family of 5 models by the year, 2025.