Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Design Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Mahindra XUV300 is ready for mid-life facelift, the company has already teased the updated sub-compact SUV revealing that it would feature few visual enhancements such as new alloy wheels and new Mahindra Twin-peaks logo inside-out. However, Mahindra also desires to launch the sportier variant of the SUV In the market in order to directly rival against the Hyundai Venue N Line.

The above vehicle was initially revealed at 2020 Auto Expo, the XUV300 Sportz has now been leaked before its official debut, thus revealing its entire design. The SUV has got unique bronze paint and it also receives new dual-tone alloy wheels. There are also few red highlights on the radiator grille, which is something expected to be very unique when it comes to Sportz Variant.

The car receives a black roof and blacked out wing mirrors. The interiors have also got finished in all black, unlike the dual-tone theme seen on the regular XUV300. The biggest change, however, is going to be the one under the hood. Powering the XUV300 sportz would likely to be updated version of the 1.2 litre petrol engine, putting out 130 hp of max power and 230 NM of peak torque. This would make it the most powerful car in the segment and the most powerful sub-4m car in India.

The pre-facelift XUV300's 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine puts out 109 hp power and 200 Nm torque, while its 1.5 litre diesel engine churns out 115 hp and 300 NM. The transmission option does include 6-speed AMT.