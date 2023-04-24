Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched in India, available in 5 variants

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been launched in India, at a start price of nearing to Rs. 7.46 lakh(Ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Fronx would be available in 5 variants as well as 12 trims.



Maruti Fronx SUV Sigma Variant with Manual Transmission is priced at Rs. 7.46 lakh(Ex-showroom) and the top of the line Alpha Dual Tone AT model is priced at Rs. 13.13 lakh(Ex-showroom). It can also be owned via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee beginning from Rs.17,378.

Unveiled during the auto Expo 2023, Fronx would be available in wide range of nearing to 10 colors, that consist of monotone as well as dual-tone paint shade options

-The seven monotone shade options include

1. Arctic white

2. Splendid Silver

3. Grandeur Grey

4. Bluish black

5. Celestial Blue

6. Opulent Red

7. Earthen brown

The dual-tone color combinations offer -Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof and Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx would be offered with two engine options, a 1.0 liter booster jet engine which produces 99 horsepower and 147Nm of torque and a familiar 1.2 liter Dual Jet petrol engine, which produces 89 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque. Customers have a choice of three transmission options, a five-speed manual, six speed torque converter and AMT.

The above vehicle comes with a sporty as well as stylish design. The front end of the car takes inspiration from the recently launched Grand Vitara. The car also receives a Coupe-like C pillar in the profile. The rear of the SUV is defined by an LED strip running across the width of the car and signature Led block tail lights.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV features a cabin, which is quite similar to other recently launched models by the company such as Brezza Grand Vitara and Baleno. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, flat-bottom steering wheel, heads-up display, 360 degree camera, cruise control and six airbags.