Maruti Suzuki has Achieved Significant Milestone by producing more 2.5 Crore Passenger Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki started its operation In India, in the year, 1983, the company has achieved a significant milestone, by producing more than 2.5 crore passenger vehicles in the nation. These vehicles were manufactured in the carmaker's two manufacturing plants in Haryana located in Gurugram and Manesar.

The above two manufacturing plants have combined capacity nearing to 15 vehicles each year the nation's biggest carmaker began its humble M800 compact hatchback and today it has about 16 models in its lineup with more on the way. For its upcoming line of eco-friendly vehicles, the carmaker is also in the process of setting up its 3rd manufacturing facility.

Apart from Indian sales, the carmaker also manufactures as well as exports vehicles to nearing to 100 nations. At present, it consistently enjoys domestic sales of more than 10 lakh units a year.

Maruti Suzuki India limited has achieved cumulative production of more than 2.5 crore (25 million) units. This makes Maruti Suzuki, the only Indian company to have achieved the significant milestone in the passenger vehicle production.

Maruti Suzuki won hearts of many and it became the household name, with its iconic M800. Over period of time, the company has adapted to changing needs of its customers as well as environment and it has been able to scale up its capability to provide feature rich, technologically advanced and environment friendly vehicles.