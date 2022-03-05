Maruti Suzuki Launched integrated Campaign: "Finance your Car from Anywhere"

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, has introduced its online real time car financing platform, Smart Finance, in the month of December 2020.



Since, its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance has made claims that it was able to disburse about above Rs.15,000 crores worth of loans to more than 2.6 lakh customers in India.

Recently, the company has launched an integrated Campaign, finance your car from anywhere, this move will amplify the category-first offering of the Smart Finance platform.

With the help of this campaign, the Maruti Suzuki has aim to spread awareness as to how the Smart Finance Platform would help redefine the modern car buying experience.

This is a multimedia campaign, which would be launched across TV as well as Digital platforms. This move also aims at building awareness for the innovate offering from the company, at the same time, it highlights the convenience associated with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance in an interesting manner.

Maruti Suzuki's Smart Finance platform would be available for both Arena as well as NEXA Customers. The company has already onboarded 16 financiers, which does include State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Cholmandalam Finance, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra, Prime, Sundaram Finance, AU small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, HDB Financial Services, Toyota Financial Services (india), Federal Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.