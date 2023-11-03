Mercedes launches new SUV, sedan

Hyderabad: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched two new products, the new GLE luxury SUV and the AMG C 43 4MATIC performance sedan. While the GLE further strengthened Mercedes-Benz’s SUV portfolio, the new AMG C 43 4MATIC set new standards for driving performance and exclusivity, as it directly derived its technology from Formula 1



The new GLE range introduced a host of upgrades with a refined interior and exterior, as well as an expanded technology and equipment list. The GLE will be offered in three powertrain options– GLE 300 d 4MATIC, GLE 450 d 4MATIC, and GLE 450 4MATIC.

The new AMG C 43 4MATIC featured the AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the world's first series-production unit to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger.