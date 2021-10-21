MG Astor for 2021 Sold within 20 minutes, Even Before Delivery of First Vehicle

MG Motor India, soon after they have opened booking, for its Mid SUV, MG Astor for 2021, got sold within minutes. Debut fleet consisted nearing to 5000 vehicles.



Deliveries of this 5 seater SUV would be completed by the end of December with the 1st lot more likely to be rolled out on 1st November, the company has stated.

We find the Astor's robust demand succeeds a similar response witnessed for the Mahindra XUV700 vehicle, wherin the company has claimed nearing to 25,000 booking for the SUV in less than an hour of its launch.

All those who are interested to book the Astor for 2022 can visit the company official website or they can also visit its authorized MG showroom. The Astor was launched on 11th Oct with a price tag of Rs. 9.78 lakh, this makes it cheaper when compared to its immediate rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Selto.

The company is very much excited with the response it has received from the customers, however, due to global chip shortage, the auto industry is struggling, hence the company would be only capable of supplying only limited number of cars, this year. We are expecting the supplies to become a better starting from Q1 next year, stated Rajeev Chaba, who is both, president as well as MD, for MG Motor India.

MG Astor is India's 1st SUV having a personal AI assistant and 1st in the segment when it comes to autonomous level. It has got 80 plus connected features, the vehicle would be available in variants depending on engine and transmission choices.