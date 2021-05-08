New 2021 Mahindra Bolero expected to be launched in India by June 2021

The company, Mahindra has been discreetly working on the 2021 Bolero, and recent spy images have been leaked. Now, we can expect that, new Bolero would be launched in the nation by June 2021.



Powertrain options for the 2021 Mahindra Bolero would be limited to a BS6-compliant version of the 1.5 lite, 3 cylinders, the mHawk diesel engine which produces around 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard.

The spy shots of the new Mahindra Bolero offers hint that, the model would receive dual tone paint theme and red body color as well as a silver color treatment on its front bumper as well as grille. The model would receive another update; it would get slightly revised headlamps. As the model would be a lower variant, hence it would miss on few goodies, which include fog lights, body-colored ORVMs.