New –Gen Honda BR unveiled-Get to know its Details

Recently, the Honda has globally revealed its new BR- V, it has got a fresh set of cosmetic as well as feature updates. The 1st market, to get 7 seven-seat BR-V is Indonesia, prior to it debut, the above SUV has been showcased as the N7x concept. This new vehicle would be available in S, E as well as Prestige variant.



Exterior

The new Honda BR-V

BR-V has got a familiar Honda design featuring new LED Headlamps having integrated LED DRLs. The vehicle has received a large grille, having sleek triple horizontal slats and wide chrome plate, which feature the large Honda badge in the Centre.

Interior

The cabin has got leather upholstery, which includes the side doors, dashboard panels and armrests. The vehicle also received 4.2 inch TFT Display on the dashboard which gives out significant information on driving, which does include Honda sensing function, mileage, remaining fuel and average fuel consumption.

Variant Wise features

The Entry level S variant provides a manual transmission unit as standard, along with new LED headlamps and LED DRls, a 7 inch touchscreen as well as accessories power outlet in the 1st row. In addition to this, existing safety equipment, such as power retractable mirror, ABS havind EBD, SRS airbags, Keyless entry, Pre-tensioner having load limiter seatbelt, alarm system, the updated model also provides hill start assist (HSA), side airbags, vehicle Stability Assist and parking sensors.

Engine

Under the hood, we find the new BR-V would be powered using the updates 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTec engine, which has capacity to produce 118bhp at 6,600 rpm and it produces maximum torque of 145Nm at 4300 rpm. The engine is available both in manual transmission as well as CVT option.



Conclusion

Honda presently has no plans to introduce the BR-V, in the Indian market anytime soon. However, considering the steady growing demand for SUV's in the nation, the new BR-V might be introduced in India at a later date.