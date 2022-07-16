New Hyundai Tucson Launch 4th Aug 2022: Booking to Commence Next Week

Hyundai has recently unveiled its 4th generation Tucson in India, ahead of its market launch on 4th August, 2022. In the year, 2020, in the month of September 2020, Tucson has made global debut, it has come to India in its long-wheelbase guise for the first time. Globally, there exist short wheelbase version of the SUV. Booking for this vehicle is expected to begin next week and vey soon, in the coming months, deliveries will also begin.

What New Tucson gets?

-New Tucson gets ADAs tech, a first for a Hyundai in India

-No manual gearbox on offer

Marked shift in design and tech from predecessor

New Hyundai Tucson: Exterior design highlights

The new Tucson's styling is a radical departure when compared to its predecessor. It sports Hyundai's "Sensual Sportiness" design language, characterised by sharply cut surfaces as well as bold detailing. The highlight is the huge dark chrome grille having jewel-like detailing, spanning the entire width of the nose and seamlessly integrating the LED Daytime Running Lamps within. The Main headlamp cluster is housed in the front bumper, which further features pronounced contours as well as angular cuts.

India gets the Tucson LWD with Hyundai Smart sense; it would be sold with petrol as well as diesel powertrain options.

In profile, the new Tucson's sharp character lines, angular and flared wheel arches and generous body-cladding give it a unique look. The Satin chrome strip, which emerges from the base of the ORVMs stretches all the way back to the C-pillar. The India-Spec Tucson rides on 18 inch, dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, the new Tucson would get Dual T-shaped LED Tail-lights that are connected via an LED light bar. The lighting arrangement at the rear divides the tail section in 2 parts, thus breaking the visual mass. The rear bumper features a diamond-pattern finish as well as faux silver skid plate. There is also a roof spoiler, which neatly hides the rear washer as well as wiper.

India would get the long-wheel base iteration of the Tucson. Measuring 150mm more in length as well as 85mm more in the wheelbase over the outgoing model, the new Tucson would be more spacious on the inside.

New Hyundai Tucson: Interior and features

On the inside too, the new Tucson has nothing in common when it comes to its predecessor. The Dashboard features a new wrapround design, is a lot more minimalistic and ditches most physical controls for touch panels. The interior is finished in a dual-tone black and grey color scheme. The four-spoke steering wheel is also different from the one seen on the Creta and Alcazar.

With regards to features, the new Tucson would get dual-tone zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, a panoramic sunroof, air purifier, heated and ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, 360 degree cameras, electric adjustment for driver's seat with the memory function, rain sensing wipers, reclining rear sets, BlueLink Connected car features having the over-the air updates, Alexa and Google Assistant, Voice commands, an 8 speaker Bose sound system and powered tailgate.

New Hyundai Tucson: Level 2 ADAS introduced

The new Tucson is also the first Hyundai in India to come with ADAS technology, the level 2 ADAS suite brings in functions such as forward collision warning, blind spot assist, lane keep assists, rear cross traffic alert and more. The Tucson is the only SUV in its class With ADAS technology, although the Mahindra XUV700 also offers the same in a segment below. The other features include 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ESC, hill-descent control and all wheel disc brakes.

New Hyundai Tucson: Engine and gearbox options

Under the hood, the new Tucson would get 2.0 litre petrol as well as diesel engine as options. The 4 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol unit is the same as offered on the Alcazar and produces 156hp and 192Nm of peak torque. These engines come mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.0 litre diesel engine, meanwhile produces about 186hp and 416 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 8 speed automatic gearbox. Like the earlier-gen Tucson, the new model misses out on a manual gearbox, but it can speed with an all-wheel drive system having multi terrain modes (snow, Mud and sand).

New Hyundai Launch : Timeline, Rivals

Hyundai would announce prices for the all-new Tucson on 4th August, upon the launch, it would witness competition from the likes of Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross and higher-spec variants of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700.