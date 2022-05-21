New Hyundai Tucson Unveiled: Expected Launch in India Second Half of 2022

Hyundai India is all set to launch its 1st model for the year, 2022. Its flagship SUV, the new Hyundai Tucson, will be launched in the nation next Month. The above vehicle has been spotted numerous times during the testing. The new Tucson would receive updates to its exterior styling, a revamped interior and also added features.

With regards to outside, the new Tucson follows the brand sensuous styling design philosophy, which features a massive single-piece front grille having parametric jewel pattern. The LED headlamps are integrated into grille, while the fog lamps are mounted vertically into the bumper. Towards the side, the Tucson receives a sharp cuts and creases lending the SUV a striking appearance. Also new are the dual-tone alloy wheels along with a new rear profile having LED tail lamps which run seamlessly across the boot lid.

The new Tucson would benefit from a new gear switch replacing the conventional gear lever. The SUV would boast of a digital instrument cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.

The New Hyundai Tucson is most likely to continue with the same set of engine options. This includes 2.0 litre petrol and 2.0 litre diesel engines. In the current version, the former gasoline motor generates 150bhp and 192Nm torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The latter diesel motor puts out 182bhp and 400Nm torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and is also available with an all-wheel drive system.

Once launched, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson would rival the likes of Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.