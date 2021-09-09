Next-gen Toyota Yaris will make its Debut by August 2022

The current-gen Toyota Yaris has been around overseas since 2013, even though, it was introduced in India in the year, 2018. Toyota has finally begun work on all new models as well as sources tell us it will see global debut in the month of August next year in Thailand, which is one of its primary markets.



Next-Gen Toyota Yaris: What one must expect?

Since its debut in the year, 2013, the present-gen Yaris has been updated thrice. The one sold in our nation is the version which was facelifted in the 2016. The Toyota went ahead and it offered a mild styling update once in 2018 for few markets. The new Yaris, which is also sold as Toyota Vios in few markets, is due for a full model change and while the new car would receive fresh look inside out, Toyota would be shifting the new sedan to the modular DNGA platform that currently sees duty on the Toyota Raize SUV and its Daihatsu Cousin, the Rocky. A Concept sedan has been based on this platform; it was previewed in Indonesia by Daihatsu back in 2017. The above concept was known to be Daihatsu DN-F Sedan.

The above new model would be internally known as d92A and the letter D in the code suggests that the car would move to Daihatsu platform which is presently being used in order to underpin newer cars as well as SUVs which are aimed at emerging markets.

For the uninitiated, the DNGA platform (Daihatsu New-Generation Architecture), it is version of Toyotoa's TNGA modular platform, which has been used for a long list of cars SUVs globally. Definitely, the new platform will help the next-gen Yaris having weight savings, rigidity and also for better safety.

There are no details on the new Yaris's engine and powertrain, however, we tend to expect the model to share its engine options with the Toyota Raize SUV, which includes a 1.5 litre petrol as well as 1.0 litre petrol engine. There are talks going on, that the hybrid tech would be introduced to the SUV range very soon, it might also benefit the next-gen yaris in the future.

Next-Gen Toyota Yaris: Will it come to India?

The yaris has been sold in our nation, India, and it is on it way out and it would be most probably would be replaced having rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, in the very near future. There is no news about the next-gen making to India anytime soon.