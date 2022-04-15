Nitin Gadkari Meets OLA CEO & Checks OLA Scooter Himself, amidst rise in EV fire incidents

This year, summers have brought numerous incidents, wherin the Electric 2 wheelers have been catching fire. Numerous companies, such as OLA, Okinawa, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicle and numerous other scooter companies have experienced such incidents of EV fires like never before. Recently, the Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari has met the OLA CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal.

This meeting had been planned after the Centre has ordered a probe previous month after an e-scooter launched by Ola, the ride -hailing operator's mobility arm, has caught fire in Pune.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances, which has led to the incident and it has suggested for remedial measures as per the road transport ministry.

The ministry has ordered the CFEES to share its finding along with its suggestions on measures in order to prevent such incidents. The above incident came to light after a video of the e-scooter engulfed in flame was widely circulated in the social media, with users raising varied questions with regards to safety standards of the vehicle.

Until now, the experts are blaming the Thermal Runway in lithium-ion batteries for causing such tragic incidents. Not only does a thermal runaway cause fire in the electric vehicles, but it is also equally hard to extinguish.

Electric Vehicles have long been around in India Too. Previously, the nation has seen few strong 4-wheeler, 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler products in the market, which has further the revolution and acceptance of the EV concept across all segments of the community. Following the lead as well as benchmarks set by other nations and evolved EV Markets of the world, India, had been at the epicenter of the new epoch in mobility