Oben Electric Bike Launch Soon: Price @Rs1.2 to 1.5 lakh(ex-showroom)

Oben EV, a Bengaluru based start-up has made an announcement about its future plans. The company's 1st product is an electric motorcycle, which would be introduced in the 1st quarter of 2022, probably in the month of March 2022. This would be followed by 3 other 2 wheelers, which would be launched every 6 months for the coming two years.

The electric motorcycle would take on the niche affordable electric motorcycle segment in India, thus going against Tork Kratos and the Revolt RV400.

While the name of the bike is still unclear, Oben EV had revealed a few of the bike's specs. The upcoming bike would have claimed top speed nearing to 100kmph along with a claimed range of 200km. However, this range is for ideal conditions, meaning the real-world range would be lower. Nevertheless, these spec would be par with its rivals.

With regards to features, the bike would get a color LCD console, LED illumination and smartphone connectivity via Oben EV's app. This would be complemented by an fairly good looking design.

One can expect the Oben EV e-bike to retail at around Rs. 1.2 to 1.5 lakh (Ex-showroom).