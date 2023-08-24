Ola Electric commences deliveries of the all new S1 Air

Bangalore, 24th August, 2023: Ola Electric, India's largest electric vehicle company, started deliveries of the all new S1 Air. Introduced last month, the S1 Air has become one of the most popular EV scooters in the country with over 50,000 bookings so far. The deliveries of S1 Air have started in more than 100 cities with other markets to follow soon.

Ola S1 Air is the perfect urban city ride companion aimed at driving mass adoption of EV's. With low running and maintenance cost, it offers the cutting-edge technology and design elements inherited from its predecessors, the S1 and S1 Pro, while offering an incredibly affordable price point.

The S1 Air boasts a robust 3 kWh battery capacity, peak motor power of 6kW, a certified range of 151 km, and a remarkable top speed of 90 km/hr. Moreover, the versatile S1 Air is available in six stunning colors (Stellar Blue, Neon, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, and Midnight Blue) and comes with a twin front fork, flat footboard, massive 34-liter boot space, and an eye-pleasing dual-tone body.

Interested customers can obtain more information about the S1 Air, and easy financing options at any one of the company's network of over 1,000 Experience Centres across the country and complete their purchase journey through the Ola App.

