Live
- ‘Teppa samudram’ review: Entertains with twists and turns
- ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ review: Blends humour and heartfelt moments
- SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking mandatory EVM-VVPAT tally
- Actress Ananya Nagalla Launches Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin Clinic at Banjara Hills
- LS poll battle: Only 9.83 pc candidates are women in NE states
- MahaYuti will win 45 plus LS seats in Maharashtra
- NCPCR asks FSSAI to review sugar content in Nestle's baby food products
- Infosys' full-year employee strength drops for 1st time in 23 years
- Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of World Championship Asian Qualifying squash
- DMK cadres asked to be cautious in 4 LS seats where NDA seen as having an edge
Just In
Ola lists new prices on S1 X range
Highlights
Hyderabad: Ola Electric announced new prices for its S1 X portfolio along with the delivery details of the scooters. The S1 X is available in three...
Hyderabad: Ola Electric announced new prices for its S1 X portfolio along with the delivery details of the scooters. The S1 X is available in three battery configurations; 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh and would now be priced at Rs69,999 (introductory price), Rs84,999, and Rs99,999, respectively. The deliveries of S1 X will begin starting next week.
The company also announced new prices of S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which would now be available at Rs1,29,999, Rs1,04,999, and Rs84,999. Additionally, all S1 scooters come with 8-year/80,000 km complimentary battery warranty at no extra cost.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS