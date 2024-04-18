Ola lists new prices on S1 X range

Hyderabad: Ola Electric announced new prices for its S1 X portfolio along with the delivery details of the scooters. The S1 X is available in three battery configurations; 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh and would now be priced at Rs69,999 (introductory price), Rs84,999, and Rs99,999, respectively. The deliveries of S1 X will begin starting next week.



The company also announced new prices of S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which would now be available at Rs1,29,999, Rs1,04,999, and Rs84,999. Additionally, all S1 scooters come with 8-year/80,000 km complimentary battery warranty at no extra cost.