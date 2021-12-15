Ola's electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro starts delivering from today

After a two month delay, Ola to begin delivery of electric scooters from today. Ola attributed this delay to the global shortage of chipsets and electronic parts.

CEO of Ola Electric Mr. Bhavish Aggarwal posted a twitter video with a caption "Gaadi nikal chuki!". The video reveals that the first batch of the electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro have rolled out of the production facility and they are en route for deliveries across the country.

Ola also planned a special delivery event for first 50 customers in Bengaluru.

The electric scooters were launched in India on August 15. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, ex-showroom respectively