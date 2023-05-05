Plan to own TATA Cars: Avail the Benefits upto Rs. 35,000

The company is not offering benefits on Nexon, Except for a corporate discount on its petrol variants.



In case of the Tata Tigor, the manual variants would get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. The same for AMT and CNG variants is Rs. 15.000.

Model Cash discount Exchange offer Corporate Discount Total Tiago upto Rs.20,000 upto Rs. 10,000 Upto Rs. 5000 Rs. 35,000 Tigor upto Rs.20,000 upto Rs. 10,000 Upto Rs. 5000 Rs. 35,000 Altroz upto Rs.15000 upto Rs. 10,000 upto Rs.3000 Rs. 28,0000 Harrier Rs.25,000 upto Rs.10,000 Rs. 35000 Safari Rs.25,000 upto Rs.10,000 Rs. 35000





The Tata Altroz is presently offered with discounts up to Rs. 25,000. The DCA (dual-clutch automatic) and diesel variants would receive cash benefits nearing to Rs. 15,000, while the petrol variants is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10.000.

When it comes to Harrier and safari, there is no cash discount, but you can still avail exchange and corporate benefits for this month.

The corporate discounts varies for rural areas as well as corporate companies.

There is no discount monthly offer for the Nexon or Punch or any of the Tata Evs.

The tata company has recently hiked the prices of its entire lineup

The discounts vary depending upon the model you choose as well as location. You can very well get in touch with the nearest tata dealer at your location.

-Renew Tata Tiago Car Insurance -Save upto 75% with best insurance plans