Plan to own TATA Cars: Avail the Benefits upto Rs. 35,000
- Tata Motors Presently to boost further sales, it is offering benefits up to Rs. 35,000, on varied models such as Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier and Safari.
- You can avail cash, exchange and corporate discounts with these models.
The company is not offering benefits on Nexon, Except for a corporate discount on its petrol variants.
In case of the Tata Tigor, the manual variants would get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. The same for AMT and CNG variants is Rs. 15.000.
|Model
|Cash discount
|Exchange offer
|Corporate Discount
|Total
|Tiago
|upto Rs.20,000
|upto Rs. 10,000
|Upto Rs. 5000
|Rs. 35,000
|Tigor
|upto Rs.20,000
|upto Rs. 10,000
|Upto Rs. 5000
|Rs. 35,000
|Altroz
|upto Rs.15000
|upto Rs. 10,000
|upto Rs.3000
|Rs. 28,0000
|Harrier
|Rs.25,000
|upto Rs.10,000
|Rs. 35000
|Safari
|Rs.25,000
|upto Rs.10,000
|Rs. 35000
When it comes to Harrier and safari, there is no cash discount, but you can still avail exchange and corporate benefits for this month.
The corporate discounts varies for rural areas as well as corporate companies.
There is no discount monthly offer for the Nexon or Punch or any of the Tata Evs.
The tata company has recently hiked the prices of its entire lineup
The discounts vary depending upon the model you choose as well as location. You can very well get in touch with the nearest tata dealer at your location.
