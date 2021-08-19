Production Spec Nissan Z Sports Car Revealed Ahead of its Global launch

In the year, 2022, the 7th generation Nissan Sportscar to go on sale globally. It has been previewed as the Z proto Concept in the month of September, 2020, the above car features a 405hp, twin-turbo V6 engine and new retro-infused design. The production spec Nissan Z sports car has been revealed ahead of its global launch sometime next year. Later in the year, A Japanese –spec model, badged the Fairlady Z, is expected to debut later in the year.



When it comes to New Z feature styling elements, it also echo its original model Z from 16 and it does maintain the long bonnet and short rear which hallmarks of the model line. The Nissan design boss alfonso Albaisa has stated that, the new design is intended to travel between the decades, including the future.

The Z would be available in sport as well as performance grade models with the latter featuring 1 inch wheels as well as extra bodywork elements. A limited edition Z proto Spec would be offered at launch, which would feature yellow brake callipers, bronze, aluminium alloy wheels as well as other bespoke styling.

Retro design touches

The interior of this vehicle is intended to blend modern technology, which includes an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment in the centre of the dashboard, having Classic Z design elements such as three dials atop at the centre console.

Nissan has stated that, it has sought for advice from the racing drivers to hone its interior layout, which it states, can be seen in the configuration of 12.3 inch customisable digital instrument cluster.

Engine and gearbox

When it comes to rear-wheel drive Z tends to switch from the 3.7 litre V6 of the 370Z ti a bew 405hp, 3.0 litre V6 twin-turbo engine, also has been used in the infiiti Q60 coupe. Along with 69hp, we find more than the 370z's engine, the new unit would produce nearing to 475Nm of torque, which would be 30% more than the latter.

The Z would be offered with a 6 speed or a nine speed automatic. Both Boxes offer a performance grade launch, it helps in assisting control system as well as the manual models, which feature a carbon fibre composite driveshaft as well as downshift rev-matching function.

Will make it to India?

As mentioned earlier, the above new model is all set o go on sale for the year, 2022, in international markets as well as Fairlady Z to debut in Japanese market later this year. Coming to India, Nissan would offer the older 370Z as the halo car in the market between 2010 and 2014. It still remains to be seen as to whether new Z may also be brought to India in limited number as a CBU import.







