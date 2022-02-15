Rahul Bajaj, who Brought to Indian Household Most Affordable Scooter

Rahul Bajaj was born on 30th June,1938 in Kolkata in a family of industrialist Jamnalal Bajaj, who is Rahul's grandfather, he established the Bajaj group in the year, 1926. Later, his father kamalnayan Bajaj succeeded him in 1942 and later his father began a new company Bajaj Auto and later expanded his business by venturing into areas, electrical appliances, cement and scooters.



After completing his studies, Rahul Bajaj took charge of Bajaj Auto as chief executive officer in 1968. Later, he then became Deputy General Manager, where he held charges of numerous departments, including accounts, marketing and purchase.

Rahul Bajaj Father Passes Away, when he was 34 years, shoulders huge responsibility

After his father demise, he had to shoulder huge responsibility, by then numerous companies were operating under the banner bajaj group. Under his leadership, the existing companies experienced tremendous growth, the industrialist also established many more companies under the banner Bajaj soon. Very soon, the company joined Billion Dollar Club.

Chetak

Rahul Bajaj got more fame, when he launched a reasonable mode of transportation. This vehicle became the most favorite mode of transportation for day to day life. The brand was best remembered as Hamara Bajaj.

Bajaj Pulsar

In the year, 2001, the govt opened market for the international players, the Bajaj sales hit low point. This vehicle was most affordable vehicle but still it failed to compete with its competitors such as Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki, one of the reason, people like to have something new. hence people started opting for vehicles produced by foreign companies. But, with his brilliance and by using the 5 decades of experience working in the Indian market, the company to overcome its losses, it introduced Bajaj Pulsar and the youth became very attractive to this bike and occupied good amount of market share in bike space.

In 2001 Rahul Bajaj received third highest civilian Award

In 2001, the Indian Govt, bestowed the 3rd highest civilian Award, Padma Bhushan. Apart from holding the top most position in Bajaj Auto, he also held the position of Indian Airlines chairman. Late in the year, 2006, he was elected to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, a year after he resigned as chairman from Bajaj Auto.

In April 2021, he stepped down from the apex position, enabling his Son Rajiv to take over the realm.

On 12th February, industrialists departed for heavenly abode, thus leaving a void in the field of the auto industry

Our Prime Minister paid condolence

Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi wrote on twitter, beyond business, he was also very passionate about community service and was a great conservationist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to family and friends.

FMCG Brand Amul also paid tribute

The FMCG brand Amul also paid tribute to the Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group-Rahul Bajaj in black and white topical.