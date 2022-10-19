Reborn Renault 4 Makes Debut at Paris Auto Show

The Paris Auto show is held between 17th October 2022 to 23rd October 2022, in the show, reborn Renault 4 has made its debut as retro-styled electric SUV and it would be launched globally in the year, 2025.



♦ Renault 4 would be based on the CMF-BEV architecture

♦ The Vehicle is would have expected range of about 402 km.

Twinned with the 2025 Renault 5 hatchback, the Production-spec Renault 4 would be the 2nd car to use the carmaker's CMF-BEV architecture, it would be built alongside the 5 at Renault's new ElectricCity Production hub in northern France.

Exterior Design and Dimensions

We find, the concept shown at Paris Motor Show was with a bold off-road themed bodykit in reference to the modified Renault 4s that participate in the annual 4L Trophy Rally across the Moroccan Desert.

Renault says that the new 4 would be the most versatile car, when it comes to its segment, while the production model is all set to lose few of the concept's more rugged cues, the focus would be majorly practicality as well as utility.

The Vehicle measures about 4,060mm in length and it has got a wheelbase of 2,570mm, the concept is slightly smaller when compared to Captur but larger than the Clio Sold abroad. There is no engine up front and no transmission tunnel running through the cabin. It is more likely to provide a spacious cabin. Renault still require revealing its interior for the 4 but it is expected next year

Power Train Details

The Renault 4 would receive its power from a 42kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery placed under the floor and it is mostly expected to provide a range of nearing to 402km. The power would be sent to synchronous motor on the front axle, which must provide the EV a 0 to 100kkph time of under 10 seconds. There is chance that Renault 4 might get a more powerful variant or four-wheel drive at a later stage.

The original 4 was a significant car for Renault and it has been sold more than 8 million units across a three-decade production run. While reviving its name and few of its defining design cues, Renault has been hinting at similar volume aspirations for the new EV.

It still remains to be seen as to whether the production-spec Renault 4 would make it to the Indian market.