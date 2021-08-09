Revolt Motor's Electric Bike Delivery Gathering Pace: After Brief pause due to Pandemic

Revolt Motors, Rattanindia-backed Electric bike maker, yesterday has stated that, the delivery of its bike is slowly gathering pace after resuming production last month, there was a brief pause because of pandemic.



Revolt Motors has stated in its release, during the month of July, that company has delivered its electric motorcycles to its customers, which also includes a leading service, food firm for its delivery fleet, across the 6 cities in the nation, where it has been operational.

The Gurugram-based electric maker, which has presently has two e-bike models,-RV 300 and RV 400, has operations across Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderbad, Pune and Chennai.

Revolt has been witnessing a robust demand when it comes to electric bike, especially because of rising petrol price, it has further added that, the company would be completely focussed towards ramping up its production capacities so that it can cut down the delivery post the bookings

Revolt Motor has been planning to launch its low priced electric bike In India. The Revolt RV1, in its bid to take a big slice of the electric vehicle market in India. The Rattanindia-invested automaker presently, it sells 2 bike models in the Indian market, the flagship Revolt RV400 and Revolt RV300.

Anjali Rattan, who is the promoter of Rattanindia Enterprise Ltd (REL) has stated that, production of the new model would begin early next year and it would be about 100% indigenised e-bike. The Rattanindia has acquired about 43% stake in Revolt Motor for RS. 150 crore in late April.

Moreover, the Domino Pizza has stated that, the company will be acquiring the existing inventory of Revolt 300 bike's existing model in order to convert its entire fleet into Electric vehicles.