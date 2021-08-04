Royal Enfield Exports Record 97% increase & Domestic sales increase mere 4%

Royal Enfield, Chennai-based 2 wheeler manufacturer, has released its sales data for the month of July. The report has revealed that the company has witnessed a drastic rise nearing to 97% growth when it comes to exports and at the same time domestic sales grew by a meagre 4%.



Royal Enfield Exported nearing to 4,748 two wheelers in the July month, 2021, up from 2,40 units in the corresponding month previous year. Meanwhile, domestic sales have grown from 37,925 units in July previous year to 39,20 units in the same month this year. Although Royal Enfield, did not disclose model-wise sales numbers, the classic 350 was, certainly the highest selling model as always. It is worth to notice that Meteor 350 has been witnessing a gradual increase in demand ever since its launch in India.

For Royal Enfield and its fans, exciting times lie ahead, as the above company is planning to launch one product each quarter for the next 7 years. These include a host of products belonging to its new J as well as 650cc platforms. The company would also be launching a scrambler, which would be called as Scram 411. It would be based on the Himalayan adventure motorcycle. The company has revealed a lot of details about its upcoming motorcycle in the video, which you can check out below.









