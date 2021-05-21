Royal Enfield Recalls More than 2.36 lakh Due Potential Defect with Ignition Coil 

Recently Royal Enfield has issued a recall for above 2.36 lakh motorcycles from its 350 cc range, which includes Bullet 350, Meteor 350 and Classic 350 for a potential defect with the ignition coil.

• More than 2.36 lakh, 350 cc Royal Enfield Motorcycles has been recalled in around 7 different nations

• The Royal Enfield suspects a potential defect with the ignition coil

• Meteor 350, Bullet 350 and Classic 350 has affected by the recall

The seven different nations, which has got issue recall include India, Thailand, Malaysia, indonesia Philippines, Australia, New Zealand. The company has stated that there could be a potential defect with regards to ithe gnition coil, which might result in engine misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and electric short circuit in rare cases. The RE has stated that the defect was discovered during the routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from its external supplier between the period December 2020 and April 2021.

We find, the units which have been recalled were manufactured between the period December 2020 and April 2021. The Meteor motorcycles manufactured as well as sold between the period December 2020 and April 2021, while the classic as well as Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021. The Royal Enfield has stated that not all motorcycles might have defected part, but in line with the company safety regulations and also keeping in mind the precautionary measure, the Royal Enfield has taken a decision to issue recall for all models. The above motorcycles would undergo both inspection and replacement of the stated defective part, if essential. The Royal Enfield estimates that less than 10% of these motorcycles would require replacement of the part.

The Royal Enfield service team as well as local dealership would reach out to owners of motorcycles affected by the recall. The customers can also reach out to the dealership or they can call Royal Enfield hotline.