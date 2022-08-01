Royal Hunter Variant Details Leaked, would be available in 8 colors

As per the leaked document, the upcoming motorcycle would be offered in 8 colors, so the bike enthusiasts who wish to own this bike, would be offered a choice of 8 colours.



The much-awaited launch of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is just around the corner. But it looks like the world might not have to wait for the most of the bike's details.

As per the leaked document, the upcoming motorcycle would be offered in 8 colors, so the bike enthusiasts who wish to own this bike, would be offered a choice of 8 colours.

Hunter Variants

Prior to its launch, it has been leaked that Hunter would be offered in 2 variants-Hunter Retro and Hunter Metro. There is also additional variant, based on Hunter Metro and it called Hunter Metro Rebel. This would be top of the line variant on the Hunter 350 range.

Among the key differences between the two variants is the hardware configuration. For example, the Hunter Retro variant would have a front disc and rear drum brake setup. Single-channel ABS would be offered as standard. It would receive spokes wheels, bulb tail lamp, oval shape indicators, old Classic style instrument cluster and it would not come with a main stand. Kerb weight is 177 kgs.

In comparison, the Hunter Metro Variant would have 300 mm and 270 mm disc at front and rear. It would offer having dual-channel ABS. it would receive alloys, LED tail map, round shape indicators, new Meteor style instrument cluster and will receive a main stand. Kerb weight is 181 kgs. Both variants would have 17 inch wheels at front and rea, seat height is at 80 mm while ground clearance is at 150mm. Fuel tank capacity is 13 liters.

Better capabilities

The Hunter Metro Variant would have better capabilities, it is Retro Variant that would appeal to folks having limited budget. Assuming the Hunter Retro is launched at around Rs. 1.5 lakh, it would deal in the segment. It is quite possible; Royal Enfield would be focussed on reducing the cost of the bike. For example, the plastic and fibre parts would have been used instead of metal. This will also help reduce weight of the bike, this would help boost power to weight ratio.

Another way of reducing the cost of the bike is making the Tripper navigation an optional feature. The strategy has already been deployed for Meteor as well as Himalayan. It has also been revealed that Hunter would be offered in 8 color options. Three would be customizable.

Below you can find the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Teaser.

Hunter 350 Performance



Hunter 350 has been built on the new J-platform which is currently in use having Classic and Metero 350. The bike has got twin downtube spine frame, integrated having telescopic front and twin rear shock absorbers. It is powered by the 349cc motor that makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. It is mated to a constant mesh 5-speed gearbox.

While the Hunter is not expected to receive any performance tweaks, it would automatically deliver better performance owing to its lightweight body. As compared to the classic and Meteor that weight 195kg and 191 kg respectively. Hunter would have kerb weight of around 177 kg. Hunter is smaller and has a shorter wheelbase when compared to Classic and Meteor, which makes it a more capable urban machine.