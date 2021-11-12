Steep Rise in Petrol Prices, footfall at e-bikes has increased

During the previous 3 years, numerous e-bike showrooms have cropped out. The above tectonic shift of people's choice, followed post Covid-19, more specifically after the steep increase in petrol prices, crossing around Rs.100.



Almost every major area in the city, we find e-bike showroom opening during the previous year. Dealers are stating that, there has been a steady rise, with regards to demand as well.

Demand has been good; numerous people belonging to the middle class are now open to buy e-bikes. Several cost effective bikes have come up now. The Vehicle has become cheaper and also effective. The day petrol hit Rs 100, there has been a huge rush at varied showrooms. Siraj Ahmed, Proprietor, Fast Ventures and Dealer, EVolet e-scooter, have noticed a change of perception in people.

As per the dealers, they have stated they have noticed 2 kinds of customers, one who are looking for an alternative to petrol and other who conscious about the environment.

Especially in the South, the Tiruchy market is booming, it has witnessed numerous customer prefer to buy e-vehicles. They feel is both easier to maintain and own. Harish Sales manager, Vela Automobile Private limited, Dealers of Ather, has stated there has been several charging points in the city too.

The Tamil Nadu Govt has exempted road tax when it comes to e=vehicles and it has also offered numerous subsidies, more can be done, dealers have added. The Gujarat Govt has offered more subsidies; a vehicle is 30% cheaper. The Tamil Nadu govt should start working on making the e-bikes cheaper in the state. The dealer further added, the GST must also be waived.

Additionally, the dealers tend to believe that vehicles would become both, cheaper and also more efficient in the coming days, there has been lot of Research and develop work is going on with regards to battery field. Battery is the major cost of the vehicles. Each day new brands are coming up, I has been exploding the market. We can expect about 100 showrooms in Tiruchy in the next 2 years, added Ahmed.