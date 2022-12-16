Tata Cars to introduce to slew of cars in 2023: Safari Facelift to Punch EV

Tata motors recently launched the much-anticipated Tiago EV to the Indian market. Recent launches from the company which include Tiago, Tigor, CNG and Nexon EV Max have been successful in terms of sales and these new models will further add to the growing volumes of the Indian carmaker.



The company is planning to introduce a slew of new cars in the Indian market in order to strengthen its position as well as expand its portfolio. These upcoming models would include a hatchback as well as SUVs, along with few electric vehicles, all of these are expected to arrive in the year, 2023.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata showcased the all-electric variant of the Altroz premium hatchback at the Geneva motor show in the year, 2019. The TATa Altroz EV is based similar ALFA platform which is compatible with electrification. The Electric premium hatchback, it is expected to be launched in the first quarter of the 2023.

The TATA Altoz EV is expected to borrow numerous features from the already launched Nexon EV, which has got similar electric powertrain. PDU (power distribution unit) as well as battery pack. This car is expected to come with connected car technology which enables you to have access to the car's stats such as the remaining battery as well as charging history and even locates the nearest charging stations for you.

TATA Punch

Tata Motors launched the TATa Punch in India on 18th Oct 2021. Since then, it has been great hit in the market and it is expected that the brand would launch the Punch EV sometimes in 2023.

The Punch EV is expected to be powered by Ziptron Electric power which tend to power up both Tiago as well as Tigor EV. The Punch would boast an estimated range of nearing to 300 to 350 km one full charge.

The Punch EV would receive minor cosmetic tweaks to differentiate it from the ICE variants.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier made its debut back in 2019 and it has received numerous colors and editions in its lifetime but it is now due for a big facelift.

The updated Tata Harrier was recently spied testing on Indian roads. The car was completely camouflaged but from whatever we could see, the harrier receives extensively reworked front fascia along with the new grille and air dams both.

The car would also receive bigger touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech. other expected feature would include 360 degree camera, fully digital instrument cluster and many more.

While talking about the engine, the updated harrier would retain similar fiat sourced 2.0 litre diesel engine, which tend to produce about 170 bhp of power as well as 350 Nm of torque and it would be offered along with 6 speed manual as well as 6 speed converter automatic. The vehicle is also expected to receive a new 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine rumored about for a long now.

Tata safari Petrol

On the Indian roads, the TATA safari was recently spied, it is expected to be launched in the Indian market 2023. The new model would be offered with brand's new 1.5: turbocharged REvotron petrol engine delivering power of around 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. Similar to the diesel version, the Safari petrol would come with the 60speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox options.

In terms of features, no changes are expected. Creature comfort features like an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, IRA-connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, LED headlamps, semi digital instrument console and many more.