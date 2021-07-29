Top
Tata Motor's Passenger Vehicles Price to increase Yet Again

Tata is presently working out the details of the increase in each model/trim.
Highlights

Tata motors plan to increase the price for varied passenger vehicles

Recently, the Maruti Suzuki has increased the Prices of its vehicle, and now even Tata Motors are planning to raise the prices of their cars, especially the passenger vehicles, starting from next week.

The company aims to offset the steep rise in the cost of procuring the essential materials.

Tata motors Sells a range of passenger vehicles, they include Nexon, Tiago, Safari and Harrier in the domestic market.

