Tata Motors to Launch Automatic Version of Altroz on 21st Mar, 2022

Tata motors have made an announcement that, Altroz Automatic hatchback would be launched in India on 21st March, 2022. On 2nd March, the bookings have commenced, the deliveries are slated to commence soon after the launch.



The Altroz would debut having dual-clutch automatic transmission and would be paired, having 1.2 litre naturally aspirated engine. Both turbo-petrol and diesel mill would continue to be mated to 5 speed manual gearbox only. The Altroz automatic would be offered in XT, XZ and XZ+ trims along with Dark edition range. The Altroz line up will also witness a new Opera Blue exterior shade.

With regards to features, the automatic variants would receive the similar set of features as of the manual versions. This would include 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system having smartphone connectivity. Harman Stereo system, a push start/stop button, a reverse parking camera and more.

Presently, the 1.2 litre petrol powertrain in its manual guise would produce about 85bhp and 113Nm torque. Other engine options for Altroz would include a 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel motor. The former is tuned to produce about 108bhp and 140Nm torque while the latter puts out 89bhp and 200Nm torque.