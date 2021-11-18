Tata Punch: Most Affordable SUV, which Color to Choose?

Tata Motors is the most affordable SUV, it has been launched in the Indian market, this car when it took Global NCAP, received a 5-star safety rating and thus it became the safest car available in the nation for a brief period, by receiving the highest total score.

Presently, this vehicle is priced between Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.09(ex-showroom). The Tata Punch can be had in 5 monotone and 7 dual tone paint schemes. You may be wondering as to which one, you must choose.

Below you can find list of varied colors of the Tat Punch, to help you decide as to which one looks the best on the Micro SUV.

Orcus White

White is the most basic color option, on Indian roads, you will find lots of white cars on Indian roads. It is pretty clear that, something basic is not always a bad thing. The Orcus white color on the TATA Punch is available across the line-up, it can be had with a black roof on the top-end Creative Variant. When paired with the black roof having 16 inch diamond cut alloys on the range-topping trim, even the Orcus white would impress you.



Daytona Grey

Daytona Grey is the only other paint which is available across the entire line-up of the TATA Punch, having the top-spec creative only receiving a dual tone option having a black roof. Grey is also considered a decently mature color since it is not too bright.



There exists no black color option for this vehicle; hence the Daytona Grey is the closest to a dark shade on the Micro SUV. This makes the care look very sleek and yet menacing, especially when paired having blacked out roof.

Other colors include



• Atomic Orange with Black Roof



• Tropical Mist with Black Roof

• Meteor Bronze with Black Roof

• Calypso Red with white Roof

• Tornado with white roof