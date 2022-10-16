  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Auto > Auto News

Tata Tiago Turns Turtle to Save Street Dog: Everyone is Safe

Tata Tiago has been known for its 4 star safety rating.
x

Tata Tiago has been known for its 4 star safety rating.

Highlights

Tiago is known for its 4-star safety rated hatchback at the GNCAP

In this shocking video, we find TATA Tiago has been toppled over to save the street Dog. Tiago is known for its 4-star safety rated hatchback at the GNCAP. Hence it has got impressive sales number when compared Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, even though they belong to same segment. Hence, one of the top priorities should be safety.

Check the Video

TATA Tiago turns turtle driver lost control


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X