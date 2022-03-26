TATA to launch another Nexon Avatar: Nexon Coupe having 100% Electric Engine

The TATA NExon SUV Coupe in the works and it would be offered both in electric as well as internal combustion engine (ICE) options. It was supposed to debut this year, but it has been shifted to 2023.



Increased length

This car woud be based on the same X1 platform as the regular Nexon, but it will be no longer, measuring in at around 4.3 metres. This is because the Coupe was conceived as a midsize SUV-back in 2018 to take on the Hyundai Creta, but was shelved due to financial reasons.

The coupe is expected to get few design changes.

Design

This car would sport a heavily redesigned nose, but the A-pillar, windscreen and front door would largely remain unchanged. The major change would be in the profile with longer rear doors and tapering roofline, which would merge neatly with the new fastback style boot.

The longer length would come from an increased rear overhang, which would also help improve rear seat legroom and create a significantly larger boot.

EV Powertrain

Details of EV Powertrain is not available, but more or less it would use the similar set up as the NExon EV long range, which is set to launch next month.

Petrol and Diesel powertrains

Tata will not be using the regular Nexon's 1.2 turbo petrol because it will not receive any tax benefits because of its length being more than 4 metres and the engine will be underpowered for a car of that size.

Launch and competition

During the 1st quarter of 2023, possibly at the Auto Expo in the month of January, the Couple EV would arrive first, followed by the petrol and diesel versions



