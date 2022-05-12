Tata’s new Nexon Max EV, can it be the game changer for the company to fuel India’s transformation?

Tata motor's is the 3rd largest carmaker in India and it commands about 96% of the nation's electric car market. With its 1st-mover advantage, it is only like to benefit once the momentum gathers pace and investments pour in.



One can safely assume that, Tata Motors holds a distinct advantage with regards to, India's electric vehicle (EV) transformation journey.

The Nexon EV was launched in the year, 2020, the above car has become a runaway success when it comes to sales of about nearly 20,000 units so far.

The Nexon EV is based on the NExon SUV, once it is built as a bridge product to keep the automaker's coffers flowing, when it would be transitioned in its entire vehicle platforms on two new architectures as a part of the automaker's restructuring after a decade of turmoil.

Tata motors is the India's third -largest carmaker, having a market share of about 14% and it is closely on the tail of India's second-largest carmaker, Hyundai Motors. More significantly, the success of the EV has meant that, the company does command a staggering 96% of India's electric car market.

EV's are only in their infancy stage in India, the domestic sales fare pale in comparison to what carmakers sell on the internal combustion engine (ICE) platforms. The EV sector penetration specifically why Tata, with its first mover advantage, is only likely to benefit once the transformation gathers pace, pushed by both public as well as private investment into the sector.

The NExon Max EV boasts of ARAI range of 437 km, almost 120 km more than the electric Nexon presently on sale. The figure is under optimal 5 conditions and that would mean the real world number may be different and more or less 30 % lower.

The new upgraded EV has got larger 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering a 33% higher battery capacity. The automaker has also offered a faster charging time of 0 to 805 in 56 minutes from a 50 kW DC fast charger.

The Nexon Max EV is priced at Rs. 17,74,000 and goes up to 19,24,000, while the Nexon Ev is priced between Rs. 14,50,000 and 17,15,000. This vehicle has the potential to be a game changer, stated Puneet Gupta, director for automotive forecasting at market research firm S&P Global Mobility.



