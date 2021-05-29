2021 Skoda Octavia May be Launched in the 2nd week of June

Skoda Octavia was all set to arrive at the end of April, 2021. Skoda earlier confirmed a June launch via Twitter. New Octavia receives sharper design; only a 2.0 litre turbo-petrol engine would be on offer, mated to a 7-speed DSG. Hyundai Elantra would be its direct rival. Skoda is expected to be priced between Rs.20 lakh and Rs.25 lakh(ex-showroom).

As per the dealers of the company, the 2021 Skoda Octavia might be launched in the 2nd week of June 2021. Even the Director of Skoda, India, Zac Hillis, had previously said that the premium would be launched in the month of June.

Dealers, however, are not yet accepting booking for the Octavia. According to them, Booking would only begin once the sedan has been launched in India. Meanwhile, Zac Hollis has himself confirmed that deliveries of the 2021 Octavia would begin immediately after the launch. In fact, the cars have reached dealership even before there has been announcement of the lockdown.

Skoda has made a host of changes to its 4th gen Octavia in order to differentiate it from the already discontinued previous-gen model in India. The front fascia as well as the rear of the car has been made sharper, it has also got new updated butterfly grille design and it sports sharper LED headlamps.

The new Octavia would sport a rich feature-set, along with a 10.25-inch all digital instrument cluster, it has also got a new 10 inch touch screen as well as new two-spoke steering wheel, it is being the highlight of the cabin. Under the bonnet, the Octavia would only come with 2.0 litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 190PS/320Nm and it drives the front wheels via seven speed DSG (dual clutch transmission).

With regards to the pricing is concerned, we expect the new Octavia to retail between Rs. 20 lakh and RS 25 lakh (both ex-showroom). At this price point, it would go up against the Hyundai Elantra and at the same time it may not directly rival the Jeep Compass, but due to its overlapping price range, would mean Compass buyers would also have the option bring home a sedan.