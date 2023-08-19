‘The Knight steals the show’ HMIL Launches VENUE Knight Edition

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today announced the launch of VENUE Knight Edition that has been developed to pivot the aspirations of customers and captivate their interest with its bold design.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we continue to inspire evocative new experiences, we are glad to introduce VENUE Knight Edition that encapsulates the bold new aspiration of today’s buyers. VENUE Knight Edition has been developed keeping in mind the sporty and differentiated requirements of discerning customers. Built on the strong success of CRETA Knight Edition, we have now introduced this special edition on our popular compact SUV – VENUE. We are confident that VENUE Knight Edition will further fillip our SUV success in India and introduce more customers to the thrilling ‘Hyundai SUV Life’.”

VENUE Knight Edition

Encapsulating the enigmatic allure of the color ‘Black’ – VENUE Knight Edition evokes an exclusive charm that sets it apart from other SUVs. With its butch proportions, bold front grille and contemporary road presence, VENUE Knight Edition is here to deliver an experience like never before. Hyundai VENUE Knight Edition offers 23 unique features that make it stand out. VENUE Knight Edition comes with below enhanced facets:

• Exterior

o Black painted front Grille and Hyundai Logo

o Brass Colored Front & Rear Bumper Inserts

o Brass Colored Inserts on front wheels

o Brass Colored Roof Rail Inserts

o Dark Chrome rear Hyundai Logo and VENUE emblem

o Knight Emblem

o Black Painted Roof Rails, Shark-fin Antenna & ORVMs

o Red Front Brake Calipers

o Black Painted Alloy Wheel / Wheel Cover

o Black Front and Rear Skid Plates

o Body Colored Door Handles

• Interior

o All Black Interior with Brass Colored inserts

o Exclusive Black Seat Upholstery with Brass Colored highlights

o Dashcam with Dual Camera

o Sporty Metal Pedals

o ECM IRVM

o 3D Designer Mats

VENUE Knight Edition is available with 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine with Manual Transmission for the S(O) and SX variants and 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol engine with 6MT and 7DCT for the SX(O) variant. VENUE Knight Edition is available in 4 Monotone and 1 dual tone color options including – Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Fiery Red and Fiery Red with Abyss Black.