Toyota Cars to become more costlier than before: 4% hike from April 1st

The Japanese automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor has made an announcement that there would be a price hike for their model line-up, starting from 1st April in India. The major cause for the hike, is rise in the cost of input.



The company, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, noted that prices are being hiked because of rising input cost, which include raw materials.

As a committed as well as customer-centric company, the TKM has made all conscious efforts in order to minimize the rising cost impact on consumers, it stated in the statement.

On 25th Mach, BMW India has made an announcement to hike product prices by up to 3.5% from next month. Besides, other luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz also plan to hike prices from 1s April.