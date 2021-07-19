Toyota launches New Aqua hybrid electric compact car

On Monday, the Japanese car maker, Toyota Motor Corporation, launched its new Aqua hybrid electric compact car, which was redesigned to realize its mission, to introduce sustainable vehicles practically and to contribute to carbon neutrality.



The new Aqua is the 1st vehicle in the entire world to use a high-output bipolar nickel-hydrogen battery as an electric drive battery. In addition, the speed range at which the New Aqua can help operate on electrical power alone, which has been expanded, enabling the vehicle to run on electricity alone, without engaging the engine, in a wide variety of urban scenarios.

This one is the 1st Toyota model to get features such as "Comfort Pedal" the above feature helps reduce driver burden by reducing the frequency with which accelerator as well as brake pedals have to be pressed, the company stated.

Aqua has got highly efficient 1.5 liter dynamic force engine as well as an optimized HEV system which has a fuel economy of nearing to 35.8 km/l, which is approximately 20% more fuel efficient when compared to earlier generation, but it combines with the comfortable driving characteristics of an HEV along with an extended wheelbase. it is also available as part of the Welcab series, offered in Wheelchair Storage Device, Friendmatic Seat Models, Front Passenger Turn Tilt.

The compact has been equipped with Toyota Teammate Advanced Park and Parking Support Brake, that offers support for all parking operations, which include brake, steering wheel, gear shifting operations and offers alerts and brake control to help avoid collisions.

The Vehicle presently available in nearing to 9 colors, which includes the newly developed Clear Beige.

The new Aqua also becomes the 1st Toyota compact to feature a large, delivering outstanding operability, 10.5 inch audio display, operability and visibility. customers can sign up, either online or at Toyota dealers.