Upcoming Car Launches in the Month Of December 2022

This year has been filled with much excitement so far for automobile enthusiasts, before the year ends, luxury automakers such as BMW, Mercedes and others have got more surprises for its consumers.

Four of the exciting launches are slated to take place in the month of December, including BMW XM and BMW X7, while it competitor Mercedes Benz is all set to brings its EQB and GLB.

The upcoming cars for the month of December 2022

Mercedez Benz X7 facelift

BMW is getting ready to introduce the facelift version of X7 SUV in India, on 10 th December,2022. The vehicle showcased in the month of April this year, the above vehicle has received a revised front fascia, which highlights the brand's new split headlamp design. Among other significant feature, the car has got is large 14.9 touch screen infotainment system and a 12.3 inch all digital instrument cluster. The automobile company would offer the X7 in two trim options in India which are XDrive 40i and XDrive 30d.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz is at the front when it comes to introducing the luxury electric cars. The Germany luxury automobile company has already launched the EQC and EQS models in India. The upcoming EQB would be newest addition to the lineup, Mercedes Benz EQB receives Blanked-off front grill flanked by sleek LED headlamps and full-width LED tail light at the rear.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The German Automaker is all set to launch its GLN SUV in India on the same date which is on 2nd December 2022, slated to come to India as completely Built Unit (CBY) from Mexico, the car would arrive her as the 2nd seven-seater model after the GLS. It also receives a bulky design promising an imposing road presence.