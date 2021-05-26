Upcoming Cars in the month of June,2021
Highlights
There are nearing to 21 upcoming cars, waiting to be launched in India, in the month of June 2021. Among these upcoming cars, there are about 5 Sedans, 12 SUVs, 5 Hatchbacks, I Hybrids, 1 Coupe, 1 convertibles and 1 luxury. Here you can find the list of the upcoming cars in the month of june,2021, here.
|S. No
|Model
|Expected Price
|Expected Launch Date
|1
|BMW 5 Series 2021
|Rs. 57.00 Lakh*
|1-Jun-21
|2
|Force Gurkha
|Rs10.00 Lakh*
|1-Jun-21
|3
|Hyundai Alcazar
|Rs. 13.00 Lakh*
|1-Jun-21
|4
|Volkswagen Tiguan 2021
|Rs. 28.00 Lakh*
|1-Jun-21
|5
|Tata Altroz XM plus Diesel
|Rs7.75 Lakh*
|5-Jun-21
|6
|DC TCA
|Rs25.00 Lakh*
|6-Jun-21
|7
|Honda Brio 2020
|Rs5.00 Lakh*
|6-Jun-21
|8
|Toyota C-HR
|Rs17.00 Lakh*
|6-Jun-21
|9
|Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
|Rs5.00 Cr
|10-Jun-21
|10
|BMW i3
|Rs1.00 Cr*
|10-Jun-21
|11
|Mercedes-Benz CLA 2020
|Rs40.00 Lakh*
|10-Jun-21
|12
|Haima 8S
|Rs12.50 Lakh*
|Jun 10, 2021
|13
|Tata Hexa
|Rs14.00 Lakh*
|14-Jun-21
|14
|Jaguar E Pace
|Rs45.00 Lakh*
|15-Jun-21
|15
|Skoda Octavia 2021
|Rs20.00 Lakh*
|15-Jun-21
|16
|BMW X6 xDrive30d
|Rs90.00 Lakh*
|15-Jun-21
|17
|Kia Xceed
|Rs20.00 Lakh*
|15-Jun-21
|18
|Maruti Alto 2021
|Rs3.00 Lakh*
|15-Jun-21
|19
|Skoda Kushaq
|Rs9.00 Lakh*
|15-Jun-21
|20
|Toyota Yaris 2021
|Rs9.00 Lakh*
|15-Jun-21
|21
|Haima Bird Electric EV1
|Rs10.00 Lakh*
|30-Jun-21
