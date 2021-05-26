Top
Upcoming Cars in the month of June,2021

Upcoming Cars in the month of June,2021
Upcoming Cars in the month of June,2021 

There are nearing to 21 upcoming cars, waiting to be launched in India, in the month of June 2021. Among these upcoming cars, there are about 5 Sedans, 12 SUVs, 5 Hatchbacks, I Hybrids, 1 Coupe, 1 convertibles and 1 luxury. Here you can find the list of the upcoming cars in the month of june,2021, here.

S. No Model Expected Price Expected Launch Date
1 BMW 5 Series 2021 Rs. 57.00 Lakh* 1-Jun-21
2 Force Gurkha Rs10.00 Lakh* 1-Jun-21
3 Hyundai Alcazar Rs. 13.00 Lakh* 1-Jun-21
4 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 Rs. 28.00 Lakh* 1-Jun-21
5 Tata Altroz XM plus Diesel Rs7.75 Lakh* 5-Jun-21
6 DC TCA Rs25.00 Lakh* 6-Jun-21
7 Honda Brio 2020 Rs5.00 Lakh* 6-Jun-21
8 Toyota C-HR Rs17.00 Lakh* 6-Jun-21
9 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Rs5.00 Cr 10-Jun-21
10 BMW i3 Rs1.00 Cr* 10-Jun-21
11 Mercedes-Benz CLA 2020 Rs40.00 Lakh* 10-Jun-21
12 Haima 8S Rs12.50 Lakh* Jun 10, 2021
13 Tata Hexa Rs14.00 Lakh* 14-Jun-21
14 Jaguar E Pace Rs45.00 Lakh* 15-Jun-21
15 Skoda Octavia 2021 Rs20.00 Lakh* 15-Jun-21
16 BMW X6 xDrive30d Rs90.00 Lakh* 15-Jun-21
17 Kia Xceed Rs20.00 Lakh* 15-Jun-21
18 Maruti Alto 2021 Rs3.00 Lakh* 15-Jun-21
19 Skoda Kushaq Rs9.00 Lakh* 15-Jun-21
20 Toyota Yaris 2021 Rs9.00 Lakh* 15-Jun-21
21 Haima Bird Electric EV1 Rs10.00 Lakh* 30-Jun-21

