Upcoming Cars to be launched in India, in November 2022

During the beginning of this year, India has a slew of new and facelifted car launches. Both, Homegrown, as well as global carmakers, have expanded their portfolio.

Below, you can find the top 5 upcoming cars, which is expected to debut in the month of November 2022

1. Maruti Baleno CNG

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up, for the launch of its CNG Variant of Baleno. This hatchback would retain its overall design and feature swept-back automatic headlights with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and C-Shaped LED taillamps.

Inside, the 5-seater cabin would receive leather wrapped steering wheel, plush dual tone interiors and six airbags. It would be offered with 1.2 liter, inline-four, DualJEt, K-series engine, which produces around 77hp/98Nm.

2. MG Motor

MG Motor is set to reveal the 2022 Hector, which is most likely to be in month of November. The vehicle would sport a clamshell bonet, a chrome-surround girlle, an LED lighting setup, and 18 inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside the spacious cabin, it would sport ambient lighting, premium leather upholstery, a14.0 inch infotainment panel, an ADA functions The updated SUV would be offered having two petrol as well as one diesel powertrain option.

3. Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota is gearing up to launch its new generation hybrid version of Innova. The MPV would receive sculpted hood, swept-back headlamps, redesigned bumpers and designer wheels. The 7 seater cabin would receive soft-touch material on the dashboard, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and multiple airbags. The technical specifications for the upcoming Innova Hybrid are yet to be disclosed by the Japanese automaker.

4. BYD Atto 3

BYD has taken the wraps off the Atto 3 in India and the prices could be soon announced in the month of November. The EV has got a closed-off grille, sleek LED headlights, connected LED taillights and 18 inch dual tone alloy wheels. Inside, it has got spacious cabin, it has multi-clored ambient lighting, 12.8-inch rotating infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. It is backed by a 201hp/310Nm electric motor linked to 60.48Kwh battery.

5. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep would be launching the Grand Cherokee in our nation, next month. This flagship SUV flaunts an muscular hood, signature seven slat grille, squared wheel arches and wrap around LED taillight. On the inside, the 7 seater cabin features leather upholstery multi-zone climate control, a head-up display, multiple airbags and 360 degree view camera, it is powered by a 2.0 liter, turbocharged petrol engine, which is capable of churning out 375hp/673Nm.