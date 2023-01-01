Upcoming Electric Bikes in India in 2023

Electric bikes have come a long way and they are no longer limited to just slow-speed models, that provide a limited range. Since, past few years, especially, 2022 has been great for the electric two-wheeler industry as the sales have received a good boost, led by companies like Revolt and Kratos.



Ultraviolette F77: The electric Superbike

The Ultraviolette, F77 is a premium electric bike, that showcased in the month of November 2022 having a price tag beginning with Rs3.8 lakh. It is expected to hit the showroom in 2023 and it would be most expensive electric bike in the nation. The bike targets those looking an electric superbike having sport design. The top speed of 152 km per hour and it can go from 0 to 100 in mere 2.9 seconds. The bike is claimed to provide a range of up to 307 km.

Ola Electric bike: with Twitterati inputs.

After launching the S1 series of Electric scooters, Bhavish Aggarwal-led ola Electric is gearing up to launch another electric bike in the nation. The company is reportedly planning on launching an electric scooter in 2023 and Aggarwal even asked users, suggestions on Twitter what kind of bike style they like.

The Oben Rorr

The Oben Rorr is another sporty electric bike, which is expected to hit the streets in 2023. The Bengaluri-based startup has claimed that it has received 17,000 booking for the electric bike which has been priced at Rs 99000. The electric bike is claimed to provide a top speed of 10 km each hour and a range of 150 km on a single charge. It would be available for test rides in the first half of 2023.

KTM E-Duke

After the success of the Bajaj Chetak electric Scooter, the Bajaj is expected to introduce the KTM E-Duke in India, in the year, 2023. This electric bike is expected to be launched in the first half of 2023. This bike is expected to be equipped having 5.5 kW battery and offer 10kW of nominal power. It is expected to offer a range of 100 on single charge.

Husqvarna E-Pilen -Electric Bike

The Husqvarna E-Pilen would be another electric bike from the house of Bajaj, it is a major shareholder of Husqvarna's parent company is expected to launch the company's electric scooter in India, in the year, 2023. It would be equipped with a similar battery and motor as the KTM E-Duke. This electric bike is expected to feature a sport design and offer a range of 100 km on a single charge.

Raptee -Electric Bike

Raptee is another company, which is planning to introduce its electric bike in India, in the year, 2023. The company's electric bike was spotted earlier this year and it is expected to be launched in the 1st half of 2023. The bike is expected to provide a top speed of 135 km per hour and a range of 150 km on a single charge.

Hero Electric AE-47, having Swappable battery

The Hero Electric, AE-47, showcased during the Auto Expo 2020 is expected to offer a range of 150 km on a single charge.