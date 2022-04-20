Volvo Car India announces Hike in their car prices upto 3 lacs

Volvo car India has recently made an announcement that, ex-showroom prices of its cars would be increased between Rs. 1 lakh to 3 lakh across all models as there is rise in input cost pressure. The new prices would be effective from immediate effect.



The company would be committed to price protection for customers who have booked their cars at the Volvo dealerships til 12th April 2022. All bookings after this date would attract new prices.

The company has announced a price increase at the beginning of the year, but since then the continued disruption of global supply chains, higher logistic costs and a volatile forex situation has led to substantial increase in the input costs.

During the previous last few months, there has been disruption of global supply chains, leading to an increase in inputs and logistics costs. This has adversely impacted Volvo Car India as it has the entire Indian automobile industry. This unprecedented cost increase has compelled us to increase the ex-showroom prices of all our product offerings, stated Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Volvo Car India has transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio, with all diesel models, has been phased out, in order to become all-electric car company.

In India, the Volvo has recently introduced the X60. S90 and XC90 petrol with as 48V mild-hybrid system. The Volvo XC40 SUV, Volvo XC60 SUV, Volvo S60 sedan, Volvo S90 sedan were among the bestselling model sold by the Volvo Car India in the 1st half of 2021.