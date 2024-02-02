Car sales zoom in Jan

Mumbai: Automobile makers in the country started the New Year on a positive note with most players across segments reporting higher sales volume in January compared to the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported growth in sales in the month. Maruti Suzuki India's total vehicle sales increased by 15.5 per cent at 1,99,364 units in January from 1,72,535 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This was the highest ever monthly sales volume for the Gurugram-based car maker, which saw total domestic sales logging 13 per cent growth at 1,70,214 vehicles against 1,51,367 units in the month year earlier. Tata Motors was the second largest vehicle seller in India in January with total domestic sales of 84,276 units last month against 79,681 units in January 2023. Its total vehicle sales (including international markets) rose by 6 per cent year-on-year to 86,125 units for January 2024.

SUV major Mahindra & Mahindra's total vehicle sales jumped 15 per cent year-on-year at 73,944 units in January. The utility vehicle sales for the company stood at 43,068 units in the previous month from 32,915 vehicles sold in January last year, growing 31 per cent year-on-year. Hyundai Motor India reported an 8.5 per cent rise in wholesales to 67,615 units in January.

The automaker had dispatched 62,276 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales saw an increase of 14 per cent to 57,115 units last month from 50,106 units in the year-ago period. Toyota Kirloskar Motor also witnessed its highest monthly sales with 24,609 dispatches in January, up a massive 92 per cent from 12,835 vehicles in the same month last year.